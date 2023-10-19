Climate vulnerability index to map down to union level

The local government division (LGD) is implementing the country's first climate vulnerability index (CVI) that maps vulnerability to climate change impacts across the country.

They will implement this index under the current fiscal year.

The uniqueness of the CVI lies in its ability to map vulnerability down to the union level, the lowest tier of government, increasing its precision and usability, the LGD officials told Prothom Alo.

The CVI is developed by local government initiatives on climate change (LoGIC) project, under a joint initiative by the LGD and UNDP Bangladesh, UNCDF, the European Union and the embassy of Sweden.