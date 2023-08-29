Air pollution shortens life expectancy of Bangladeshi by 6.8 years

Bangladesh has become the worst country in the world in terms of air pollution. Life expectancy of average Bangladeshis is shortened by 6.8 years due to fine particulate air pollution. Air quality varies in areas of Bangladesh with air pollution shortening lives by 8.3 years in Gazipur, the country’s most polluted district.

This was revealed at a pollution index by Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) by the University of Chicago. The index quantifies the decrease of life expectancy due to exposure to air pollution in countries around the world. The index said average life expectancy has shortened by 2.4 years in the world due to air pollution.

The report said average annual particulate pollution has increased by 63 per cent in Bangladesh since 1998, reducing life expectancy by 2.8 years. The pollution, however, decreased slightly by 2.2 per cent from 2020 to 2021.

The index said China was able to significantly reduce air pollution by the “war against pollution” policy the country undertook. China’s pollution has declined 42.3 per cent since 2013.

According to Department of Environment (DoE), it publishes air quality data of Dhaka city in every two hours while the data of other big cities come a day later. That means the residents cannot avail real time data of pollution, making them unable to take precautionary measures. International organisations and developed countries of the world provide the air quality data through apps that Bangladesh is yet to have.

Different international organisations including Switzerland-based Air Visuals gives update of air quality of big cities of Bangladesh each hour. Experts think the air quality data of Bangladesh is not reliable enough.