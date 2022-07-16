UK issues first ever extreme heat warning

Britain's weather forecaster issued its first-ever red "extreme heat" warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures are forecast to reach record highs, triggering a "national emergency" alert level.

Much of Europe is baking in a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40s Celsius in some regions, with wildfires raging across tinder-dry country in Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C (102 Fahrenheit) recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on 25 July, 2019. The Met Office said it was now forecasting temperatures of 40C for the first time in Britain.