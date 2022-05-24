Iconic Iran River threatened by droughts, diversions

Sitting on a quay with two friends, 60-year-old Jalal Mirahmadi gazed with melancholy at the riverbed, which became the site of a farmers’ protest late last year.

“When I was a child, the water flowed under the arches of the bridge and sometimes overflowed to spill into the surrounding streets,” he sighed.

The river runs nearly 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the Zagros Mountains in the west to Lake Gavkhouni in the east, making it the longest waterway in central Iran.