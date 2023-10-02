Drought drains Brazilian Amazon residents reliant on waterways

Not far from the emblematic site where the black waters of the Rio Negro join the brown currents of the Solimoes, two chief tributaries of the Amazon, what once was a lake has given way to a vast stretch of cracked mud.

Now, the only water remaining in what had been the Lago de Aleixo is a narrow stream, a symbol of the drought that has gripped Brazil's Amazonas state and its jungle capital Manaus.

A man works to direct a canoe carrying a heavy refrigerator through this sluggish trickle, but his efforts are slow-going -- the water barely reaches up to his knees.

His immediate surroundings are sucked dry, even as the greenery of the planet's largest rainforest is visible all around.