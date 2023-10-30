Nepal's mountains have lost one-third of their ice: UN chief

Glaciers in the Hindu-Kush Himalaya could lose up to 75 per cent of their volume by century's end due to global warming, scientists said in a report published in June this year, causing dangerous flooding and water shortages for 240 million people who live in the mountainous region.

Climbers returning from Everest have said the mountain was dryer and greyer now.

"Record temperatures mean record glacier melt. Nepal has lost close to one-third of its ice in just over 30 years," Guterres, who is on a four-day visit to the country, said.

He also urged countries to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avert "the worst of climate chaos".