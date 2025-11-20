Women's lives in dire condition in coastal region

The COP30 climate summit is underway in the Brazilian city of Belém. For Bangladesh, the most urgent need to face the impacts of climate change is financial compensation. At the same time, global greenhouse-gas emissions, which are responsible for rising temperatures, must be curbed. Yet global leaders still have not reached an agreement on these two issues.

However, the global climate crisis was created by the development of wealthy nations through the burning of fossil fuels. Its impacts are falling heavily on Bangladesh’s people, especially women, whose lives are becoming increasingly unbearable. From deaths caused by disasters, to freshwater shortages, health complications, and domestic violence – women are facing a wide range of hardships. Children are becoming victims of these crises as well.

In coastal areas, when it begins to rain, women’s eyes light up with joy—not for enjoyment, but because they rush to collect rainwater or fresh water in plastic tanks, large clay pots, locally known as motkas, or various sizes of plastic bottles. Providing drinking water for the family throughout the year is primarily a woman’s responsibility.

In 2021, the Department of Public Health Engineering installed a black plastic rainwater-harvesting tank in the yard of Rusiya Begum, a resident of Kanainagar village in Chandpai Union of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat. She filled a jug from the tap attached to the tank and showed it. But who will drink this water now? So that it doesn’t go to waste, she drank it herself. Smiling, she said, “You can’t let sweet water go to waste.”

Beside Rusiya Begum’s tank is another black tank. She explained that it was bought by her daughter-in-law’s father after disputes arose over water. But for a large 14-member household, the amount of water is still not enough. It takes nearly half an hour to fetch water from the pond. So she has to store rainwater in various containers inside and outside the house.

More than a year ago, Rusiya Begum had to undergo a hysterectomy. One of her sons took a loan from BRAC to pay Tk 70,000 for the operation. But she also has to endure scolding because of the high cost. Her husband, Rafiqul Islam, used to work at a ship dock. His leg has become paralysed due to an accident.