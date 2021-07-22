Japan ups 2030 renewables goal in draft energy policy

Japan aims to hike its 2030 renewable energy target as part of efforts to slash emissions, according to draft documents released Wednesday, but activists described the planned goal as "disappointing".

The blueprint of the nation's energy policy sets a higher target of 36-38 per cent of power supplies coming from renewable sources such as solar and wind by fiscal 2030– up from the current goal of 22-24 per cent.

Major firms including Sony, Panasonic and Nissan had in January called for the government to make the target twice as ambitious at 40-50 per cent.