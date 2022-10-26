Fossil fuel dependence risks current and future health: Experts

Over-reliance on fossil fuels is worsening the health impacts of global crises such as climate change, pandemics and food security, an international team of experts said Wednesday in a dire assessment of humanity’s energy strategy.

As health systems deal with the fallout of Covid-19, the analysis found that the vast majority of countries still allocate hundreds of billions of dollars to fossil fuel subsidies, often amounting to sums comparable to or greater than their health budgets.

The annual Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change found that extreme heat -- made likelier by the global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions -- was now leaving nearly 100 million additional people facing severe food insecurity, compared with the period of 2010-1981.