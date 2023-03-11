Record deforestation in Brazilian Amazon in February

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon and fragile Cerrado savanna hit record highs in February, according to government figures released Friday, showing the challenges President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faces to reverse surging environmental destruction.

Satellite monitoring detected 322 square kilometers (124 square miles) of forest cover destroyed in Brazil's share of the world's biggest rainforest last month, up 62 per cent from February 2022, the previous record, according to the national space agency's DETER surveillance program.

In the Cerrado, a biodiverse tropical savanna to the south of the Amazon, satellites identified 558 square kilometers of destruction, up 99 per cent from February 2022 and nearly double the previous record of 283 square kilometers, from February 2020.