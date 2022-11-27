Climate change tempered by protected areas for biodiversity

According to the most recent Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, climate change is now recognised as the greatest danger to biodiversity. As temperatures rise beyond what plants and animals can tolerate due to climate change, they are more in danger of experiencing thermal stress.

According to a recent study, which was published in Science Advances, terrestrial protected areas serve as climate change refugia for biodiversity by offering not only habitat but also a thermal buffer against the effects of climate change. Researchers from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology in China, the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Center Europe (UNEP-WCMC Europe), the Forest and Nature Lab at Ghent University in Belgium, and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences led this study.

The study shows that protected areas of natural and seminatural vegetation successfully lower the land surface temperature compared to nonprotected areas that are frequently disturbed or changed to other land uses. They specifically lower seasonal and diurnal temperature variations in boreal and temperate regions, as well as the local daily maximum temperature in the tropics.