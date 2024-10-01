Despite snowy winter, Swiss glaciers 'on track to disappear': monitor

A snowy winter provided no respite for Switzerland's glaciers, which shed 2.4 per cent of their volume in a year, with Sahara sand accelerating the summer melt. The past 12 months have been "exceptional both in terms of accumulation and melt" for Swiss glaciers, a Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS) study showed Tuesday.

In the end, the glacier melt, which scientists say is being accelerated by human-induced climate change, was less dramatic this year than over the previous two years, when Swiss glaciers lost more than 10 per cent of their volume -- a record.

When disregarding 2022, when 5.9 per cent of ice volume in the Swiss Alps was lost, and 2023, when another 4.4 per cent melted away, the annual volume loss in recent decades has fluctuated between one and three per cent.