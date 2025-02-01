WFP, MoDMR report calls for urgent enhancements to combat climate change
This week, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) released the State of Anticipatory Action 2024 report, highlighting the transformative potential of anticipatory action (AA) in disaster risk management.
According to a press release, the report outlines significant progress made in 2024 while emphasizing the urgent need to address funding and coverage gaps to safeguard vulnerable communities in Bangladesh from escalating climate-related disasters.
Anticipatory action has proven to be a critical approach in reducing disaster impacts. Key achievements in 2024 include the increased integration of anticipatory action into national disaster management frameworks by the government of Bangladesh, including its incorporation into the Standing Orders on Disaster (SOD) in 2019.
A total of 15 anticipatory actions were activated in 2024, covering 20 districts and reaching nearly 430,000 individuals ahead of four major hazards: monsoon floods, flash floods, cyclones, and heatwaves. The Multi-stakeholder Anticipatory Action Technical Working Group (AA TWGs) was established, improving alignment with national priorities.
Tools like El Niño forecasts and other predictive models were integrated into anticipatory planning, enabling timely and targeted responses. A total of USD 10.4 million was mobilized for anticipatory action activities, with multilateral donors playing a pivotal role.
Regarding the report, Razwanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), said, “This report shares the main lessons, impacts, and opportunities to improve and expand Anticipatory Action. In 2024, we achieved some major successes showing the value of Anticipatory Action. By providing cash support before Cyclone Remal, we reduced the damage to coastal communities, protected livelihoods while ensuring people had essential resources. Similarly, the anticipatory action support during the July floods and localized hazards helped prevent big economic losses.”
He added that while allocating financing for anticipatory action in 2025 and beyond, the MoDMR plans to expand anticipatory action to cover more disasters, improve early warning tools, and increase community-level involvement.
Despite these achievements, the report identifies critical gaps that must be urgently addressed. For 2025, a significant funding shortfall persists—of the USD 42 million required, more than half remains unfunded. The largest funding needs are for monsoon floods (USD 24 million), cyclones (USD 10 million), and flash floods (USD 8 million).
Additionally, over 54 per cent of households in need were left unsupported in 2024, with flash floods experiencing an 88.2 per cent coverage gap. The need to expand coverage remains pressing.
Looking ahead, the report underscores the continued necessity for anticipatory action to combat escalating risks in 2025. It identifies 23 districts for coverage, including new frameworks targeting cold waves, landslides, droughts, and heavy rainfall. Over 4.1 million households face potential exposure to major hazards, with 2.7 million households likely to experience significant impacts.
To address these challenges, the report recommends exploring risk pooling, anticipatory action insurance, and multi-year funding commitments to ensure long-term sustainability.
“While the report underscores significant progress in institutionalizing and operationalizing Anticipatory Action in Bangladesh, challenges in the form of funding and coverage gaps persist. By addressing these gaps through enhanced coordination, innovative financing, and expanded hazard coverage, Bangladesh can solidify its position as a global leader in anticipatory action,” said Riccardo Suppo, head of programmes, WFP Bangladesh.
He also thanked donors, including the European Union, Germany, Ireland, UN CERF, KOICA, and others, for supporting anticipatory action efforts in Bangladesh.