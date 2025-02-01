WFP, MoDMR report calls for urgent enhancements to combat climate change

This week, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) released the State of Anticipatory Action 2024 report, highlighting the transformative potential of anticipatory action (AA) in disaster risk management.

According to a press release, the report outlines significant progress made in 2024 while emphasizing the urgent need to address funding and coverage gaps to safeguard vulnerable communities in Bangladesh from escalating climate-related disasters.

Anticipatory action has proven to be a critical approach in reducing disaster impacts. Key achievements in 2024 include the increased integration of anticipatory action into national disaster management frameworks by the government of Bangladesh, including its incorporation into the Standing Orders on Disaster (SOD) in 2019.