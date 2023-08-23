Climate change made Eastern Canada wildfires twice as likely, scientists say

The fires that tore through the Canadian province of Quebec between May and July were made at least twice as likely by climate change, scientists said on Tuesday.

Climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, also made the fires as much as 50 per cent more intense, according to the analysis by World Weather Attribution group, a global team of scientists that examines the role played by climate change in extreme weather.

"Climate change is greatly increasing the flammability of the fuel available for wildfires – this means that a single spark, regardless of its source, can rapidly turn into a blazing inferno," said Yan Boulanger, a research scientist at Natural Resources Canada.