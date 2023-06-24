Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports, more rains likely

Country’s maritime ports have been advised to show local cautionary signal 3 as deep convection is taking place over the North Bay due to active monsoon, said the weather department on Saturday.
Stormy weather is likely to affect the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra, reports UNB citing the Met office.
All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, it read.
The Met office forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and some places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.
Plus there could be moderately heavy to heavy rainfall at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
The Met office also predicted that rain or thunder showers may increase within 72 hours starting from Saturday 9:00am.