Temperature rising in Dhaka, nor'wester likely in three divisions

With temperature and humidity rising in capital Dhaka Thursday, nor'westers may sweep over three divisions in the evening, meteorologists of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.
Rainfall may follow nor'westers, but meteorologists predict it would not last for long.
BMD’s meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa said heatwave is being felt more in Dhaka on Thursday than Wednesday.
There is less possibility of nor’wester in Dhaka on Thursday, but rain accompanied by thunderstorms may sweep over in various places of Chattoghram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions, she added.
According to the met office, the temperature increased in by 1° Celsius to 36.1° Celsius on Thursday. On the other hand, a mild nor’wester swept over Sylhet division and 16 mm rainfall was recorded. A brief rainfall also hit Netrokona district of Mymensingh division.
Humidity also increased by 3 per cent to 53 per cent on Thursday, mid heatwave sweeping over the country.
The sky was cloudy and mild breeze blew in Dhaka in the morning, but temperature started rising from 11:00am.
Water is being sprayed from city corporation vehicles on roads in different area of the capital including Mirpur. City corporation officials said the measures have been taken to control air pollution and reduce temperature.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted more cloud might gather in the sky in various parts of the country on Friday. Nor-wester may hit in other places than Chattoghram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions. Temperature may increase due to rise in humidity.
However, heatwave may fall due to a rise in rainfall across the country from Saturday.