Rising seas eating away at Honduran fishing village

The coastline of Cedeno, a fishing village in southern Honduras, looks like it was hit by an earthquake. Houses, businesses and clubs stand in ruins.

But it was not a quake. Nor a tsunami. A much slower, but equally destructive force is at work in Cedeno and other villages on the Pacific Gulf of Fonseca: sea level rise.

The creeping ocean has claimed ever more of the protective mangrove forest off Cedeno's coast, and claws away at the land with increasingly violent sea surges.

Inhabitants of Cedeno and other fishing villages on the Gulf of Fonseca -- shared by Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua -- are at the forefront of one of the more visible symptoms of climate change: sea level rise caused by melting glaciers and ice sheets.