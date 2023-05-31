Drought to deluge: How can California even out water supplies?

After years of “megadrought”, California experienced an abrupt reversal over the winter: record and sometimes punishing levels of rain and snowfall.

But initial relief has turned to frustration at the state’s water management efforts as it struggles to cope both with climate change and with growing urban development that threatens water supplies.

With concerns already high about drying water resources, recent storms and floods in the state have spurred fresh debate about whether a decades-old adaptation strategy - capturing and storing rain and snowmelt - could provide a sustainable solution in California, and across the nation.

At the Omochumne-Hartnell Water District (OHWD), which manages water resources in an area between San Francisco and Sacramento in northern California, general manager Michael Wackman said residents had been asking: “Why aren’t we capturing these floodwaters and using them?”

In fact, he has been doing just that - albeit on a small scale - using a strategy that many water experts think will be key to tackling growing climate change-driven drought: refilling depleted underground systems, particularly during floods.