New report confirms record-high greenhouse gases, global sea level, ocean heat in 2022 

Greenhouse gas concentrations, global sea level and ocean heat content reached record highs in 2022, according to an annual review of the global climate published online on Wednesday.

The State of the Climate report, the 33rd annual assessment compiled by the National Centers for Environmental Information at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is based on contributions from more than 570 scientists in over 60 countries.

It provides the most comprehensive update on Earth's climate indicators, notable weather events and other data collected by environmental monitoring stations and instruments located on land, water, ice and in space.