G7 company emissions seemingly falling short of global climate goal

Collective emissions of US and Canadian firms are seen matching the pace of decarbonisation required to restrict global warming to 2.8°C and 3.1°C, respectively, with the study stating that it is "largely the result of companies completely lacking targets, rather than targets that lack ambition".

The study revealed that firms in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands had the most ambitious targets to lower emissions in the G7, as they align with 2.2°C on average, while France is at 2.3°C and the United Kingdom at 2.6°C.

"The analysis highlights big differences in ambition and willingness across companies to take a lead with their targets, and the urgent need to spread best practices further and faster," Partner, Financial Services at Oliver Wyman James Davis said.

Nearly 200 countries will convene at COP27 climate summit in Egypt next November, after what has been for many a devastating summer of drought, heatwaves and other climate-linked extremes.