Pressure grows on Bangladesh, other Asian countries to cancel new coal projects

“The Chinese government should get ahead of this trend by declaring an overseas coal moratorium. Doing so before COP26 will contribute momentum into the year-end global climate gathering,” he said.

Getting countries to commit to more ambitious emission-cutting plans and providing the necessary finance to put them into place are key themes at the COP26 summit, billed as the last chance to galvanise the action needed to limit global warming to 1.5C.

Alok Sharma, the British official who will preside over the talks, has said the summit, scheduled to take place in Scotland in November, needs to “consign coal power to history”.

Countries from Indonesia to the Philippines have been part of a new wave of commitments across Asia to not approve new coal power projects - but projects already planned or under construction will still go ahead in most cases.

With new plants needing to run for decades to pay back the costs of building them, failure to reverse those plans could doom climate goals, climate scientists and activists say.

“We have to talk about terminating ‘under construction’ projects, and cancelling the ‘planned projects’ when it comes to coal in Asia,” said Sejong Youn, a director at Solutions for Our Climate, a Seoul-based non-profit on climate change.

“That is the real target we need to be pushing in COP26.”

Youn said there is a “high likelihood” China will “quietly, virtually” end overseas coal finance at some point, but he expects the country will not announce such a move to avoid being seen as caving in to outside pressure.