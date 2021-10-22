Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin

Russia is currently the fourth-highest carbon emitter, and critics say the country is doing far from enough to tackle the environmental crisis.

Peskov said the Russian side would be represented at the summit but details would be released at a later date.

Putin’s withdrawal comes with major question marks over the attendance of Chinese president Xi Jinping and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.

Neither have so far said they will be present. China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and India the third.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is hoping to nail down stronger commitments from governments around the world to halt runaway climate change.

His official spokesman said Britain “will obviously strongly encourage leaders to attend, given this is a very critical moment in terms of tackling climate change”.