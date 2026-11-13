COP31: Climate governance must be built on justice

I do not know whether world leaders visited the Iran Pavilion during the Leaders’ Summit of the climate conference in Turkiye. Children wearing flower garlands around their necks are welcoming everyone there with smiling faces. Beside them are the remains of a damaged schoolroom, a burnt schoolbag, a favourite doll hanging from the bag’s zipper, and a broken blackboard in front of them. There are no mathematics problems, grammar lessons or homework written on the board. Instead, the words written in chalk read: 168 children killed in Israeli and US attacks.

On the very first day of the unjust US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on 28 February, these children were killed in an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, in the country’s south. These children have lost their names and identities and have become mere ‘numbers’.

The number 168, written on the blackboard as part of the installation depicting the horrific consequences of war at the Iran Pavilion, left me numb. By presenting the tragic deaths of people, biodiversity and ecosystems merely through numbers, their identities, existence and the politics of power behind them are concealed.