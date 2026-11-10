UNFCCC COP31: Zero waste, food security and resilient cities for Bangladesh

Waste management is often treated as a municipal cleanliness issue. In reality, it is also a climate priority.

When food scraps and other biodegradable materials decompose without sufficient oxygen in unmanaged dumpsites and landfills, they release methane. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to near-term global warming. Reducing these emissions can deliver important climate benefits while improving environmental health.

Bangladesh's rapidly growing cities generate large quantities of household waste, market refuse, food scraps and discarded packaging. Inadequate collection and disposal systems contribute to pollution, blocked drainage, contaminated waterways and public health risks. Organic waste deposited in unmanaged disposal sites adds to the country's methane burden.

The answer is not simply to build more landfills. Nor should waste incineration become the default solution. Bangladesh needs a waste management system that prioritises prevention, reuse, repair, recycling and the recovery of organic materials, with safe disposal reserved for residual waste.

Municipalities should introduce waste segregation at source and expand composting and appropriately designed anaerobic digestion. Composting can return nutrients to agricultural soils, while anaerobic digestion can capture biogas from organic waste for productive use.

These measures must be supported by reliable collection services, recycling infrastructure and stronger producer responsibility. Manufacturers should take greater responsibility for the packaging and products they introduce into the market. Informal waste workers, who already play a significant role in material recovery, must also be included in formal waste management systems and protected through fair working conditions.

For Bangladesh, Zero Waste is not simply about reducing rubbish. It can cut methane emissions, create green jobs, reduce pressure on landfills, conserve resources and protect rivers and wetlands from pollution.

The government should integrate measurable waste-related methane reduction targets into national and municipal climate plans, supported by emissions baselines, clear institutional responsibilities and adequate financing.