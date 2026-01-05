Bangladesh cold weather will continue, fog to remain until midday

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over several districts of the country and is likely to continue, according to a forecast issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The districts affected by the mild cold wave are Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, Kushtia, Cumilla, Moulvibazar and Sylhet.

The Meteorological Department has stated that, in some parts of the country, moderate to dense fog may persist until midday today, Monday.

Due to dense fog, air traffic, inland water transport and road communications may be temporarily disrupted.