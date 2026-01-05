Bangladesh cold weather will continue, fog to remain until midday
A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over several districts of the country and is likely to continue, according to a forecast issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The districts affected by the mild cold wave are Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, Kushtia, Cumilla, Moulvibazar and Sylhet.
The Meteorological Department has stated that, in some parts of the country, moderate to dense fog may persist until midday today, Monday.
Due to dense fog, air traffic, inland water transport and road communications may be temporarily disrupted.
Because of the foggy conditions, the feeling of cold is expected to continue across the country. Meanwhile, the weather is likely to remain dry nationwide with temporarily partly cloudy skies.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Nawaz Kabir of the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo that the lowest temperature recorded in the country today was 9 degrees Celsius at Ishwardi in Pabna, while the lowest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius.
In the forecast issued for the 24 hours from 6:00 pm today, Monday, it has been stated that moderate to dense fog may form across the country from midnight to morning, and in some places it may persist until midday.
Night time temperatures across the country are expected to remain nearly unchanged, while day time temperatures may rise slightly.
In the forecast for the 24 hours from 6:00 pm on Tuesday, moderate to dense fog may occur from midnight to morning in some river basin areas of the country.
Elsewhere, light to moderate fog is likely. Both night-time and day-time temperatures across the country may decrease slightly.
In the forecast for the 24 hours from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, moderate to dense fog may occur from midnight to morning in some river basin areas. Night time and day time temperatures across the country are expected to remain nearly unchanged.
In the forecast for the 24 hours from 6:00 pm on Thursday, moderate to dense fog may occur from midnight to morning in some river basin areas, while light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere.
Night time and day time temperatures across the country are expected to remain unchanged.
Regarding the synoptic condition, the Deteorological department stated that the extended part of the sub-continental high-pressure belt is located over West Bengal and adjoining western parts of Bangladesh.
The seasonal low-pressure system is situated over the southern Bay of Bengal, with its extended portion stretching up to the north-eastern Bay of Bengal.