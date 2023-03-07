Global food system emissions imperil Paris climate goals

The global food system's greenhouse gas emissions will add nearly one degree Celsius to Earth's surface temperatures by 2100 on current trends, obliterating Paris Agreement climate goals, scientists warned Monday.

A major overhaul of the sector -- from production to distribution to consumption -- could reduce those emissions by more than half even as global population increases, they reported in Nature Climate Change.

Earth's surface has warmed 1.2C since the late 1800s, leaving only a narrow margin for staying under the 2015 treaty's core goal of capping warming at "well under" 2C.

Even further out of reach is the aspirational limit of 1.5C, which science subsequently showed to be a much safer threshold to avoid devastating and possibly irreversible climate impacts, including coastal flooding, heatwaves and drought.