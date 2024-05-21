Connecting Emerging Indo-Pacific Countries on Climate
"Empowering Bangladesh with clean energy today means a brighter, sustainable future for generations to come,” noted US Ambassador Peter Haas this Tuesday at the EMK Center, at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) in Dhaka, reports a press release.
The forum is the premier public-private US government event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
This year’s event will convene 500 leaders from across the region, including through a live stream for virtual participation and satellite events in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The one-day event in Manila, Philippines, is co-hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, in partnership with the US Department of State.
IPBF connects CEOs, project developers, government officials, and sources of financing for priority infrastructure in emerging Indo-Pacific economies.
Through speeches, breakout panels, and business matchmaking, participants will learn and share their insights on the latest trends, opportunities, and solutions to support infrastructure across all sectors.
IPBF is also a chance to learn more about government tools and programs to support US participation in the region’s priority projects.