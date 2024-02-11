Indo-Pacific Strategy: US supports India's leadership in the region

The United States has said Washington supports 'India's role as a regional leader' in the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

This was said while the US State Department on Friday published an analysis of different aspects of the strategy to mark the anniversary of the launch of Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Terming the United States as an Indo-Pacific nation, it was said that as the most dynamic and fastest-growing region on earth, the Indo-Pacific is an essential driver of America’s future security and prosperity.

It was also said that the region is home to more than half the world’s population, and it accounts for 60 per cent of global GDP as well as two-thirds of global economic growth. Trade between the United States and the Indo-Pacific region reached over $2 trillion in 2022, and the United States benefits from $956 billion in foreign direct investment from the Indo-Pacific.

"Our people-to-people ties bind us together – over two-thirds of international students in the United States are from the Indo-Pacific," it added.