Fish disappear off St Martin coast, tiny jellyfish appear: What does it indicate?

The coral-rich rocky island of St Martin’s, off the coast of Cox’s Bazar, is traditionally regarded as a haven for fish. At present, however, the area is experiencing an acute shortage of fish.

Fish are not being caught by the island’s approximately 250 fishing trawlers. Instead, large numbers of jellyfish and small jellyfish-like organisms known as gelatinous zooplankton are being hauled up in fishermen’s nets.

Fisheries experts explain that gelatinous zooplankton, which resemble jellyfish, are composed of a soft, jelly-like covering. Local fishermen refer to them as ‘nuinya.’

These organisms are unable to swim effectively against currents and instead drift along with the flow of the water. Contact with the human body can cause itching.

They are harmful to marine fish, as they destroy fish food, eggs and fry. This may be one of the contributing factors behind the reduced presence of hilsa and other fish species in the Bay of Bengal.

The rapid increase in gelatinous zooplankton in the sea has heightened concern among local trawler owners and fishermen.