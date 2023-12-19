Runaway greenhouse effect simulation shows risk to Earth climate: Researchers

Researchers have for the first time simulated all stages of a runaway greenhouse effect, finding that it could turn our green planet into uninhabitable "hell" in coming centuries, they said on Monday.

The Earth would only have to heat up by a few dozen degrees to spur runaway warming, making it as inhospitable as Venus, a planet whose average surface temperature is around 464 degrees Celsius (867 degrees Fahrenheit), according to NASA.

A team of astronomers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), with support from France's CNRS laboratories in Paris and Bordeaux, announced they were the first to simulate all stages of a runaway greenhouse effect.

The greenhouse effect is the process through which certain gases in Earth's atmosphere trap the Sun's heat.

Some greenhouse gases occur naturally, like water vapour. Others, such as carbon dioxide, can also be generated by humans burning pollutant fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.