Solar geoengineering predicted to shift malaria risk in tropics

Christopher Trisos, a study co-author from the University of Cape Town, said geoengineering the planet would be "a very difficult path to choose and even consider".

Many studies looking at risks of malaria in a warmer world have focused on how it might spill into developed nations, such as in Europe and North America, where health systems are stronger and have kept outbreaks in check, he said.

“We wanted instead to look at developing countries,” Trisos added.

The research did not take account of likely improvements in health care in tropical nations by 2070, from vaccines to simpler measures such as bed nets.

In one extreme scenario, the study of climate and disease models found that more than 2 billion people could still be at risk of malaria in a geoengineered world in 2070.

That compares to only 1.25-1.5 billion in a world undergoing rapid warning, it said.

But "a world that's too hot for mosquitoes is also a world that's too hot for people. There's no upside to catastrophic warming,” said lead author Colin Carlson, a biologist at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington.

He said cutting the fossil fuel emissions driving climate change should be a "moral imperative, and will save lives no matter what" - and that geoengineering techniques can't replace that action.

"The decision about whether or not to layer geoengineering on top of (emissions cuts) is the harder one," he noted.