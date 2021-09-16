Top carbon emitters fall short on climate risk disclosure, report says

Top emitters of carbon are not disclosing the full risks associated with climate change, reducing the chances of meeting global emissions targets, a study by Carbon Tracker and the Climate Accounting Project (CAP) said on Thursday.

The CAP is an informal team of accounting and finance experts drawn from the investor community and commissioned by the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), while Carbon Tracker is funded by around 30 charitable foundations.

Of 107 listed companies assessed in the study, across sectors including oil and gas, automobiles and aviation, more than 70 per cent did not reflect the full risks resulting from climate change in their 2020 accounts, the report released on Thursday by Carbon Tracker said.