UK hosts 51 countries for climate talks ahead of COP26

Environment and climate ministers from the US, India and China will be among those taking part in the closed-door meeting, which will include both virtual and in-person attendance.

It is the first face-to-face ministerial meeting of its kind in more than 18 months.

"We are facing perilous times for our planet and the only way we will safeguard its future is if countries are on the same path," said Sharma.

"The world will be watching to see whether we come together in Glasgow and do what is necessary to turn things around in this decisive decade," he added.