US plans to capture CO2 directly from air

The United States has unveiled a $3.5-billion plan for projects to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the air, a recent technology seen as a possible solution to climate change.

The money will fund four major umbrella programmes that include a variety of projects to capture CO2 from the air and factories and then store it, the department of energy said in a statement on Thursday.

The funding is part of the $1.2-trillion infrastructure plan US President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.