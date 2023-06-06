Civil society demands 3.2pc of GDP as climate finance

In his speech, Aminul Hoque of EquityBD said that the government has been allocating a portion of budgetary money for disaster management purposes since its independence. This money just shifted in the name of climate finance to show the donors, which does not commensurate the present climate context and its requirements in achieving climate resilient Bangladesh, he added.

He also showed that the government strategic climate plans like Delta plan-2100, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan-2030 and National Determined Contribution (NDC) and other such plans require investment of around 3.2 per cent of GDP (Tk 1.83 trillion) every year. But the current allocation is far less against the target.

In this context, he put a few demands regarding climate financing issues, including that the government must ensure at least 3.2 per cent of GDP as climate financing according to their strategic plans and real time implementation. The government must think of an integrated national climate budget instead of separate climate financing which is hardly realistic, Aminul Hoque added.