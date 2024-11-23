COP29 in extra time as poor nations reject USD 250 bn offer

Heated negotiations on a global climate deal were set to spill into Saturday after developing nations rejected an initial USD 250 billion offer from rich countries to help them tackle global warming.

COP29 hosts Azerbaijan said negotiations would drag "over the course of the night" in the Caspian Sea city Baku to produce a final text.

This will be put before nearly 200 nations for consensus approval on Saturday, not expected earlier than 1000 (0600 GMT).

The rejected proposal raised an existing commitment of USD 100 billion a year from rich nations but fell well short of what experts say developing nations need.

"It is shameful to put forward texts like these," said Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, an atoll nation threatened by rising seas.

COP29 hosts Azerbaijan urged nations to keep striving but admitted the USD 250 billion figure, to be reached by 2035, was not "fair or ambitious" enough.

The Alliance of Small Island States, for which climate change is an existential threat, said the offer showed "contempt for our vulnerable people".

Ali Mohamed, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, another influential bloc imperilled by climate disaster, called the proposal "totally unacceptable and inadequate".