Weather helps California firefighters, for now

Over 14,000 firefighters from half a dozen states carved out containment lines around some of the largest wildfires in California history on Tuesday, helped by cooler temperatures.

Using bulldozers and hand tools, crews scraped fire breaks into the earth to block flames from around 24 major blazes sparked by dry lightning during a record heat wave.

The worst fires, now the second and third largest in state history, burned in the greater San Francisco Bay Area and 136,000 people remained under evacuation orders.