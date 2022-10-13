Wildlife populations plunge 69 per cent since 1970: WWF

Wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted nearly 70 per cent in the last 50 years, according to a landmark assessment released Thursday that highlights "devastating" losses to nature due to human activity.

Featuring data from 32,000 populations of more than 5,000 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Living Planet Index shows accelerating falls across the globe.

In biodiversity-rich regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean, the figure for animal population loss is as high as 94 per cent.

Globally, the report found that monitored animal populations had fallen 69 per cent since 1970.