Nations who pledged to fight climate change are sending money to strange places

‘The motivation is wrong’

Some climate finance is going to projects primarily focused on economic expansion, and that is not the intention of the funding agreement, said Wayne King, director of climate change for the Cook Islands. That results in less money going to efforts that truly help the climate.

Take Japan’s lending for a new terminal and related facilities at the Borg El Arab airport in Egypt. The project’s short-term goal of 1.5 million additional passengers would increase outbound flight emissions by about 50 per cent over 2013 levels, according to an analysis conducted for Reuters by the International Council on Clean Transportation, a non-profit research organization.

The project is important to the Egyptian economy, said Mohamed Nasr, director of climate, environment and sustainable development in Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “People have to fly,” he said.

Nasr said he couldn’t comment specifically on the airport expansion or Japan’s decision to count it as climate finance. In general, he said there should be rules to ensure that countries claim only the relevant portion of a project’s funding as climate finance – not the entire budget.

Japanese development documents call Borg El Arab an “Eco Airport” and note the planned terminal building’s energy-saving solar panels, high-efficiency air conditioning and LED light bulbs. At least $28 million was budgeted for construction that incorporated such features. But JICA planned to spend another $40 million on costs unrelated to climate, including a new car park, roads and consulting services. JICA and Japan’s foreign ministry declined to provide detail on how the money ultimately was spent.

The airport project was one of at least three Japanese-financed airport expansions counted as climate finance. The loans totaled more than $776.3 million.

Economic projects such as these – meant to attract more people and investment to a region – historically drew financing from international development funds. Critics say labeling them as climate finance amounts to a shell game.

“Basically, that’s a development project,” King said. “You can’t count it, because the motivation is wrong.”

Some developed nations say new reporting rules due to take effect in 2024 will enhance transparency and make improper reporting more obvious. However, the new rules still will not require developed nations to submit details about the individual projects they back.

In some cases, even recipient governments say they don’t know what has become of climate-finance funds purportedly spent on their turf. Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, a climate finance negotiator who has represented Bangladesh at UN climate talks, said he has no idea what wealthy nations like Japan and the US are funding in his country.