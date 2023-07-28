G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

Environment ministers from G20 nations meet in India on Friday in a race against time to reach a last-minute consensus to redress the global climate crisis.

But no major breakthrough is expected as delegations were stuck on climate change adaption finance, mitigation and peaking emissions by 2025 in hectic negotiations until late Thursday.

Any agreements reached at the one-day conference in Chennai will be signed by the leaders of G20 nations -- constituting more than 80 per cent of the global GDP and CO2 emissions -- during a summit in New Delhi this September.