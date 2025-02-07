Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

The sea ice in the Arctic was the second lowest on record for January last month, according to a US analysis released Tuesday, with areas around Greenland seeing temperatures well above average.

Both the North and South Pole regions have warmed by some three degrees Celsius compared to late 19th-century levels, much faster than the global average.

The US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said the Arctic sea ice surface area was at a record low in December and continued near record lows in during January. It said the surface in January averaged 13.13 million square kilometers (5.07 million square miles).