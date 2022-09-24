One killed in landslide as another typhoon nears Japan

Typhoon Talas approached eastern Japan Saturday, bringing heavy rains and killing one person a week after another major storm battered the country.

Japan is currently in its typhoon season, and faces around 20 such storms a year, routinely with heavy rains that cause flash floods or landslides.

The latest, Talas, was churning near the northeast of the country, 100 kilometres (62 miles) off the coast of Omaezaki at 6 am (2100 GMT Friday), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was packing maximum gusts of 90 km per hour, the JMA said.