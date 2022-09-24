One killed in landslide as another typhoon nears Japan

The agency has issued warnings about high waves, heavy rains, landslides and floods in central, eastern and northern Japan, including Tokyo.
A man in his 40s died after his house was hit by a landslide in Kakegawa, Shizuoka prefecture, local media reported.
In a separate landslide in Hamamatsu, also in Shizuoka prefecture, three people including a nine-year-old boy suffered light injuries, public broadcaster NHK said.
Police could not immediately confirm the reports.
Last weekend, four people were killed and 151 injured after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into southwestern Japan.
Scientists say climate change is increasing the severity of storms and causing extreme weather such as heat waves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and intense.