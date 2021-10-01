'Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it'

Patrick Verkooijen is the CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, while Bangladesh is presiding over the Climate Vulnerable Forum this year.

Quoting UNHCR prediction that the number of climate refugees and displaced people could reach 200 million a year by 2050 -- nearly double the number than that of today, the authors called on the United Nations to urgently appoint a special rapporteur on climate change and human rights "to galvanise action on the biggest threat to fundamental freedoms".