Commit 2pc of GDP to climate finance each year: Civil society organisations

In his keynote paper, Aminul Hoque said that the government’s commitment to fight climate change has hardly been reflected in its declared national budget 22-23 financial year. The amount allocated Tk 30,531 crores as climate budget is very traditional and business as usual which is unable to fulfill the demand, he added.

He mentioned that the government has prepared Delta plan-2100, NDC 2030 (National Determined Contribution 2030), BCCSAP-2009 and recently drafted NAP (National Adaption Plan) that require around 2.20 per cent of GDP to implement, but current allocation is only 0.69 per cent.

Aminul Hoque put a few demands regarding climate financing issues included that the government must ensure at least 2 per cent of GDP as climate financing according to their strategic plans and real time implement, to include coastal infrastructure issues as one of the prioritised investment sectors and separate allocation for embankment construction.