Covid-19 seen slowing city shift to green transport

Fears of the novel coronavirus are driving commuters off public transport and back to the car, researchers said on Wednesday, urging cities to respond quickly to changing habits and lure travellers to green options.

Cities face a pivotal moment as they build back from a pandemic that has reshaped work, life and travel, according to ‘Mobility Futures’ report published on 5 May, which surveyed 9,500 residents in 13 cities worldwide.

"People feel more protected in their car than in public transport," said Guillaume Saint of the consumer research organisation Kantar, which carried out the research, adding that a shift to green travel would now be slower than thought.