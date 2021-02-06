Crab-eating mongoose in Lawachhara National Park

Lawachara National Park in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar is a mixed evergreen forest. One winter morning, I sighted 44 different species of butterflies, 10 species of birds and three species throughout the day. At the beginning of the afternoon, I sighted two rare birds, the rufous treepie (dhusar harichanca) and the endangered red-headed trogon. But I couldn’t take any picture of trogon since it was in a deep bamboo cluster. I didn't see any mammal, though a day earlier there had been a monkey -- Phayre's langur -- and an orange-bellied Himalayan squirrel.

After a cup of tea at a stall at the hilltop, I descended to the stream beneath the railway bridge in the afternoon sunlight. I took snaps of several species of birds and butterflies. The day was about to end, the afternoon was nearly over. I ascended a bit crossing the stream. I arrived in front of a big tree and saw something moving beside a nearby bush. Instantly I hid behind the tree trunk and readied by camera. An animal was cautiously moving in the bush. I waited for some time but the animal sensed our presence and didn’t come to the stream. I didn’t take the risk and took two or three clicks pictures quickly, but these were unclear. Since we didn’t see the animal coming to the stream after waiting for about ten minutes, we left for the hotel in Srimangal.