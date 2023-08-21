Tropical Storm Hilary bears down on California

Heavy rains lashed California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary raced in from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States.

With people already on edge, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the southern California town of Ojai but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hilary's core was in California packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour, after barreling up Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said of the tropical weather event which was rare for southern California. The storm was moving at the brisk pace of 23 mph (37 kph).