US storm: Thousands of flight cancelled, 1.1 million lose power

Thousands of US flights were canceled or delayed, and more than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power Monday as destructively strong storms, including potential tornadoes, hail and lightning, moved through the eastern US.

Rain began falling in the Washington area shortly after 5 pm, and the skies gradually turned an ominous dark gray, a precursor to the severe weather and mass power outages that were predicted.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the greater D.C. area, lasting until 9 p.m., as well as a flood warning extending through Tuesday morning. A special Weather Service statement warned, “There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.”