Cutting into Lalmai hills to widen road

Lalmai and Mainamati hills are an integral part of Cumilla's heritage. Now, however, the very existence of Lalmai is at risk due to the destruction of the hills. The project to widen the government road has hit in the heart of Lalmai hills. The contractor has already cut into 114,000 thousand cubic feet of the hills for the development of the 14 km road. According to a report of the Department of Environment published on 11 November, the project could have been completed, keeping the hills intact, if the concerned quarters were sincere. But it is not possible to recover the environmental and ecological damages caused by this project.

Mohammad Ahad Ullah, executive engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) in Cumilla, said that they do not know anything about the hill cutting. There is no approval to cut the hills in this project, he said.

Environmentalists say that the Lalmai hills, rich in invaluable heritage and biodiversity, are being destroyed. The soil was removed and sold in the name of various development projects. The hills are gradually turning into plain land.