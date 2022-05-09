Cyclone ‘Asani’: Five coastal districts on alert

All necessary preparations have been taken in five coastal districts to face any possible situation that might arise due to cyclonic storm 'Asani', reports UNB.

Barishal divisional administration has kept 4,915 shelter centres ready although the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that the cyclone may not hit the coasts of the country.

Of these, 1,071 shelters have been prepared in Barishal district, 925 in Patuakhali, 1104 in Bhola, 712 in Pirojpur, 629 in Barguna and 474 in Jhalakathi.

Two million people as well as their livestock can take shelter at these centers.